Russian drones struck a supermarket in the Odesa region; there are injuries

Russian forces attacked a supermarket in the Odesa region with drones. The strike resulted in injuries; no information on the number of casualties has been provided at this time.

After an air raid alert was issued, monitoring channels reported Russian drones flying at high altitude.

Shortly thereafter, local Telegram channels reported a strike on the town of Mayaki. The drones struck the “Tavria” supermarket. Footage released online shows the building collapsing and a fire breaking out after a direct hit.

Inna Verba, a spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed the strike to UNIAN. According to preliminary data, three people were injured.

“Russian armed forces attacked the Odesa region with jet-powered drones. A strike occurred in one of the settlements. A 34-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack. He was diagnosed with blast trauma. The victim was hospitalized. Two women—aged 40 and 57—were also injured,” the spokesperson said.

Source: UNIAN

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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