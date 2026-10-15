Three people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Poltava. A school, residential buildings, and cars were also damaged.

All of the injured have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The attack damaged a school building, an apartment building, three private homes, an administrative building, and four cars. Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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