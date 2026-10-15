Russia Will Not Force Ukraine to Surrender Through Agreements with the U.S. — Callas

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia had made a mistake by focusing its calculations during the negotiations exclusively on the United States. According to her, Moscow will not be able to force Ukraine to capitulate through agreements with Washington, and Europe will continue to provide support to Kyiv.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy noted that Russia miscalculated by trying to force Ukraine to surrender through agreements with the U.S., starting with last year’s summit in Alaska.

“The Russians want to discuss and negotiate with the U.S. so that Washington itself will secure the desired outcome for them. But we have our own demands on Russia. The message is this: you need to talk to the Europeans,” she said.

Responding to a question about the diesel fuel agreement and the energy truce, which were announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and which provide for Russia to supply 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to the United States and global markets, Kallas called this agreement an obvious gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The question is what he received in return. We see that he is actually intensifying attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. The energy truce announced by the Russian side is, in fact, not working,” she emphasized.

According to Kallas, the key issue is that Russia must end its war of aggression, and then Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will also cease.

Looking at the bigger picture, most of the funding for this war comes from oil. That is why Ukraine is striking these targets, while Russia is attacking energy infrastructure within Ukraine, seeking to inflict as much suffering as possible on Ukrainians ahead of the coming winter,” she said.

Kallas reiterated that international pressure must be exerted on the aggressor to end the war, not on the victim to force it to surrender. According to her, this is precisely the position that Europe has consistently maintained.

Kaja Kallas, head of the EU’s foreign policy department, made these remarks in an interview with Euronews.

Kaja Kallas called Ukraine Europe’s first line of defense against Russia.

The European Commission confirmed the opening of clusters for Ukraine following the approval of the language law.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament. Its adoption could help unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, which had been stalled by Hungary.

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