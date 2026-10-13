Strikes against heavy freight vehicles used by Russia for military logistics continue on a daily basis.

The geographic scope of the strikes is expanding. According to intelligence sources, the latest strike was identified near the town of Novozybkov in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

A road runs through this area toward Krasny Kamen, located near the border with Belarus.

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Yesterday in Bashkortostan, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” facility—one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes—was attacked. According to OSINT sources, a fire broke out in the area around the facility.

In Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on October 7, several settlements were left without power following a drone attack.

As a reminder, crews from the 429th Separate “ACHILLES” Unmanned Systems Brigade and the 9th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade jointly struck a Russian UAV workshop in occupied Novoyegorivka in the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian military, “Anubis” drones were used in the strike. A logistics depot belonging to the Russian Federation’s 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was also targeted.

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