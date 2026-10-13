Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the agreement between Russia and the U.S. on the supply of diesel fuel is not linked to Moscow’s position in the negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Peskov, cooperation in the energy sector is beneficial to both countries and serves the interests of the global energy market.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the U.S. had hoped the diesel deal would make Russia more willing to compromise in the negotiations regarding Ukraine. Peskov denied any direct link between these issues and suggested that journalists contact U.S. President Donald Trump for details on the energy truce.

Ukraine is ready for a mutual energy truce with Russia; however, the proposed terms could limit Kyiv’s ability to strike at Russian energy infrastructure without ensuring adequate protection for Ukrainian power plants. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have warned of such risks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

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