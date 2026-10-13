Yandex Pay has partially resumed operations after a two-day outage

The “Yandex Pay” payment service has partially resumed operations following a drone attack on the company’s data center in Vladimir on October 11.

After nearly two days of disruptions, users are gradually regaining access to money transfers, payments, contactless payments, and transactions on the “Seivi” service.

According to the company, payments via credit/debit cards and payment stickers are now fully operational. However, the service is still experiencing instability: some features remain unavailable, and errors may occur during transactions.

The company stated that it is restoring service in stages so that the system can handle the load. As compensation to users, the interest rate on “Seiva” savings accounts has been raised to 20% per annum for the period from October 11 through October 17, inclusive.

Additionally, payments for “Super Split” and loans that customers were unable to make due to the outage will not be considered overdue. Those who have already been charged late fees are advised to contact customer support for compensation.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked Yandex’s data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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