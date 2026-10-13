A major outage affecting Yandex services was reported in occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, services of the Russian company Yandex’s advertising network have stopped loading, and disruptions have been observed in the operation of the “Alisa” artificial intelligence system.

Local residents reported the access issues, noting that prior to this, the peninsula had also experienced disruptions in the operation of websites on the list approved by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media, particularly when attempting to conduct online banking transactions. Experts note that such disruptions indicate the vulnerability of Russia’s digital infrastructure in the occupied territory.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (the “Crimea.Realities” project).

On the night of October 11, drones attacked the Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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