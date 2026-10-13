In Russia, a trial is underway in the high-profile case involving the murder of former Samara Mayor Viktor Tarkhov and his wife Natalia. The main defendant in this case, their granddaughter Katerina Belska, who also goes by the surname Tarkhov, unexpectedly addressed the court during the hearing, demanding that she be allowed to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and go to war against Ukraine.

During the hearing, she expressed her desire to participate in combat operations, arguing that such opportunities are actively offered to men, whereas they are not publicly advertised for women, and she wishes to exercise this right.

According to the investigation, the brutal crime was committed for financial gain in order to seize the property of the Tarkhovs. Law enforcement officials determined that the granddaughter had poisoned her grandparents. After the murder, the victims’ bodies were dismembered, put through a meat grinder, and the remains were discarded in ordinary trash bins. The police have not yet been able to locate the victims’ bodies.

The defendant herself is attempting to shift the blame onto other participants and claims that she acted under the influence of businesswoman Svitlana Metreveli. Investigators consider Metreveli to be the mastermind behind the murder, who directed the crime remotely from Georgia, as Kateryna Bielska owed her a large sum of money.

The businesswoman’s nephew, Dmytro Metreveli, was also involved in carrying out the criminal plan. According to the investigation, he brought poison from Georgia, took direct part in the murder, and helped destroy evidence and dispose of the bodies. At the same time, the defendant insists that it was Dmitry who actually carried out the dismemberment. Currently, Svetlana and Dmitry Metreveli are wanted internationally.

Source: Russian media, materials from the Samara Regional Court hearing.

As previously reported, the Russian Federation has been recruiting prisoners since 2022 in penal colonies across Russia, They were promised 100,000–200,000 rubles per month, additional payments in case of injury, about 5 million rubles to their relatives if the recruit died, as well as amnesty after six months of war. But then Putin deceived the prisoners, who had agreed to fight in exchange for their release, and stopped signing pardon decrees.

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