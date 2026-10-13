In Russia, the cost of warehouse insurance has increased tenfold due to drone attacks

Russia has seen a sharp, sudden surge in the cost of insurance for warehouse facilities and property. According to analysts at the “Polis.online” service and the “Rental Pro” fund, by the end of the third quarter of 2026, the average annual rate for warehouse insurance had increased 13–20 times, and nearly 7-fold compared to the previous quarter.

The main reason for the sharp price increase was the systematic strikes by Ukrainian drones on the aggressor’s large logistics facilities, in particular the warehouses of leading marketplaces Wildberries and Ozon. The insurance company “Renaissance Insurance” reported that the price of a policy for Class “A” warehouses rose 37.5-fold between June and September alone—from 0.08–0.15% to 3–5% of the total insured amount. According to estimates by Mains, insuring a facility with 10 billion rubles in inventory now costs up to 500 million rubles, compared to 20–25 million rubles a year earlier.

Analysts at Data Insight estimate Wildberries’ total losses from infrastructure damage at 147–280 billion rubles, and Ozon’s at approximately 100 billion rubles. Amid regular attacks, Russian insurers have also reduced the term for fixing rates on risks related to drone strikes from 12 to 6 months.

Sources: the “Polis.online” service.

The Russian marketplace Ozon announced that, effective October 13, Ingosstrakh’s insurance program for sellers covering mass damage to goods and drone attacks will be terminated.

Wildberries sellers reported a delay in payments totaling 20 billion rubles.

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