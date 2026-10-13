Two women were injured when debris from a drone fell in a Kyiv park

On October 13, in Orlyatko Park in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District, two women, aged 35 and 40, were injured when debris from an enemy drone fell. Both victims, who suffered shrapnel wounds, were taken to the hospital.

“In the Solomyanskyi district, at Orlyatko Park, debris from an enemy drone fell, injuring two women, aged 35 and 40. Both were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds,” the statement said.

This was reported with reference to the Kyiv Police.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits recorded.

Read us on