U.S. officials attributed the lack of a warning to Kyiv about the launch of Russian ballistic missiles on October 12 to adverse weather conditions.

According to the publication, Ukraine receives information about upcoming Russian missile strikes through the Battlespace Command and Control Center, which is managed and controlled by the U.S. and NATO armed forces, as well as other agencies.

However, yesterday, October 12, during the launch of ballistic missiles at Kyiv, no such warning was issued.

“The Americans told the Ukrainians that the warning was not issued due to poor weather conditions, which Kyiv does not consider a sufficient reason. Therefore, many are increasingly concerned that this may not have been the real reason,” said an unnamed source.

Politico reports this.

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