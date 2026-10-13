Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested that the United States kidnap Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drawing a parallel with Nicolás Maduro. In his view, the U.S. authorities should first open a criminal case against the Ukrainian leader, accusing him of embezzling U.S. taxpayer funds.

“And then kidnap him, just like Maduro,” Solovyov said on a federal television channel. He then also mentioned former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.

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This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

In Russia, a man was fined for criticizing Solovyov’s propaganda program.

The Russian State Duma responded to the record-breaking drone attack on Moscow.

A massive drone attack on Moscow sparked a wave of outrage and division across Russia’s regions.

Madyar showed the inscription on the drones that attacked the Moscow oil refinery for the third time.

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