Video: Solovyov called on the U.S. to kidnap Zelenskyy, following Maduro's example
Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested that the United States kidnap Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drawing a parallel with Nicolás Maduro. In his view, the U.S. authorities should first open a criminal case against the Ukrainian leader, accusing him of embezzling U.S. taxpayer funds.
“And then kidnap him, just like Maduro,” Solovyov said on a federal television channel. He then also mentioned former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.
This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.
In Russia, a man was fined for criticizing Solovyov’s propaganda program.
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