As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 9, approximately 60% of the rebuilt “Epicenter” shopping center in Chernihiv was destroyed. The company is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

The hypermarket had already sustained damage at the start of the full-scale invasion on February 28, 2022. The company rebuilt the facility, and it reopened to visitors on November 9, 2024.

The rebuilt shopping center covered an area of nearly 33,000 square meters. It was equipped with solar panels and modern technological systems, provided jobs for hundreds of people, and welcomed thousands of visitors every day.

The company called the Chernihiv “Epicenter” a symbol of rebirth and faith that life will triumph over destruction.

Source: Epicenter

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

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