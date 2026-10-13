Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in the Sumy region — Tregubov

In the Sumy region, Russian occupation forces are attempting to advance toward the village of Ryasne and increase their presence in the border areas. According to Tregubov, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are aware of the enemy’s plans and intentions.

“In the eastern part of the Sumy region, the Russians are actively trying to push toward that unfortunate settlement of Ryasne, occupy it completely, and are still trying to expand their zone of control slightly overall—both along the border and deeper into Ukrainian territory. They have not succeeded in pushing deeper, but there are some signs of preparations for expansion in those areas near the border that are not under Russian control. “They’re reinforcing their forces there a bit, but, again, we see this, and we know what they’re trying to do,” Tregubov said.

Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, made this statement during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

The Sumy region has allocated another 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the afternoon of July 24, although such attacks usually occur at night. An expert believes this could have been an attempt to wear down Ukraine’s air defense, a show of force, or the result of a technical delay in the missile launch.

Russian troops shot and killed a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region.

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