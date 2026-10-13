Syrsky Explained the Rationale for the Kursk Operation Instead of Defending Pokrovsk – BBC

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Kursk operation was a necessary step that thwarted Russia’s plans and forced the enemy to halt its offensive on most operational fronts.

According to him, intelligence revealed a weakening of Russian defenses in the Sumy sector after the occupiers redeployed their forces to the Kharkiv region, which created the conditions for a successful counteroffensive.

The former commander emphasized that the three incomplete brigades of airborne assault troops involved in the operation would not have been able to radically change the situation on the Pokrovsk direction against a Russian force of nearly 100,000 troops. Instead, conducting the operation on enemy territory forced the Russian command to redeploy about 70,000 of its best-trained troops to the Kursk sector. This allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to prepare reserves, restore the combat readiness of their units, and boost troop morale.

He spoke about this in an interview with the BBC.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that he had disagreements with former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov regarding military funding and weapons procurement. According to him, some of the procurements did not meet the military’s needs as defined by the General Staff.

As a reminder, an acute shortage of weapons and robotic systems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces sparked a public conflict between the senior military command and led to personnel changes at the Ministry of Defense.

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