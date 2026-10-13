In Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops forcibly led a group of civilians toward a gas pipeline. Among them were women and a child. While on the move, the group came under artillery fire, resulting in deaths and injuries. Fighters from “Charter” documented yet another crime committed by Russian troops against the civilian population.

On the morning of October 13, Russian troops led civilians toward the “Shebelinka–Ostrogorsk” gas pipeline. The group included two women, a child, and several men.

Along the way, the group came under mortar and artillery fire on multiple occasions. Video footage from Ukrainian reconnaissance drones shows that there were casualties among the civilians.

“The Charter” emphasized that Ukrainian forces did not open fire. Based on the nature of the explosions in the pipeline, they concluded that the shelling came from the eastern bank of the Oskol River—from the direction of Russian positions.

A second incident near the same pipeline

The organization noted that this is already the second documented instance in which Russians have led civilians to this gas pipeline.

On September 27, according to “Charter,” nine people—including children and the elderly—were herded into that same pipeline.

Men in civilian clothing were moving alongside them. The unit speculates that these may have been Russian soldiers attempting to leave the city under the cover of civilians.

Previously, the Russians had used this gas pipeline to bring assault groups into Kupiansk. Now that Ukrainian units are conducting counteroffensive operations, “Charter” has documented attempts to use the pipeline to exit the city.

The organization called the shelling a deliberate provocation and warned that Russian media might use this footage to accuse Ukraine of targeting civilians.

Both incidents have been documented. The evidence will be forwarded for an investigation into possible war crimes.

This was reported by the 2nd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter,” which released footage from reconnaissance drones.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, and hits were recorded.

In addition, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, the strike killed three servicemen and damaged an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises.

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