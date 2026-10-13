Russian Attack on Rivne: Number of Casualties Rises to 20; Fire Extinguished

In Rivne, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on October 13 has risen to 20. The fire in the academic building, which was targeted by the enemy strike, has been extinguished. Two of the injured are in intensive care.

“Work is ongoing in Rivne to address the aftermath of this morning’s attack on the city,” wrote the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

According to him, the fire in the academic building has been extinguished. The second floor and the facade of the building were damaged. As of the latest reports, 20 people were injured as a result of the attack, two of whom are in intensive care.

Emergency rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the strike.

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According to the Rivne Regional Police, on October 13, Russian forces struck an educational institution in the regional capital with a rocket-powered drone. The building sustained significant damage.

In addition to the school building, nearby parked cars, a mobile coffee shop, and adjacent buildings were damaged.

Rescue workers extinguished the fire. Police and National Guard personnel are securing the scene, while bomb disposal experts are searching the area for dangerous debris. Police psychologists are providing assistance to citizens.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine in the Rivne region, together with the police, are documenting the war crime. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the Russian strike under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war. The prosecutor’s office is overseeing the proceedings.

Law enforcement officials emphasize: if you discover any suspicious objects or drone debris, do not approach or touch them. You must immediately report any dangerous finds by calling 101, 102, or 112.

Patrol officers, who were among the first to arrive at the crash site, cordoned off the dangerous area, directed traffic, and ensured unimpeded passage for emergency vehicles.

Viktor Shakirzyan, Secretary of the Rivne City Council and Acting Mayor, announced the establishment of a city command center to coordinate efforts and address the aftermath of the strike.

Police once again urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in safe places until the all-clear is given.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

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