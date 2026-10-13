The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a maintenance base for the Iskander-M complex in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian defense forces struck a repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles of the “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile system in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian military also attacked a radar station, fuel and ammunition depots, and Russian troop concentrations.

On October 12 and during the night of October 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military facilities.

In particular, in the Kondrinka area of the Kursk Oblast in the Russian Federation, Ukrainian units struck a repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles of the “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile system.

In addition, a radar station was struck in the Shkryabino area of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, Ukrainian forces attacked logistics facilities belonging to Russian units.

Specifically:

a fuel and lubricants depot was struck in the Dovzhansk area ;

an ammunition depot was struck in the Rubizhne area;

The Defense Forces also struck areas where Russian army personnel were concentrated.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops struck concentrations of Russian troops in several areas.

In the Donetsk region, the areas of Selidovo, Rozdolne, Suzhenka, and Myrnohrad were struck. In the Zaporizhzhia region, a concentration of Russian troops was struck in the Naberezhne area, and in the Luhansk region—near Kuzemivka.

The General Staff did not specify in its statement the results of the strikes or the extent of the losses inflicted on Russian forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In addition, operators from Sword Group of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cut off one of the routes used by Russian troops to infiltrate the Donetsk sector. During the operation, Ukrainian special forces killed three Russian soldiers and took another one prisoner.

Over the past 24 hours, 203 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on the front lines. The enemy concentrated the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

On the night of October 13, Russian troops launched another strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and rocket-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should also note that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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