In the Donetsk region, Special Operations Forces soldiers killed three Russian soldiers and took one prisoner

Operatives from Sword Group of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cut off one of the routes used by Russian troops to infiltrate the Donetsk sector. During the operation, Ukrainian special forces killed three Russian soldiers and took another one prisoner.

According to the Special Operations Forces, Ukrainian special forces carried out a raid on a hideout that Russian troops were using as a rest area and staging ground for personnel.

After seizing an enemy radio station, the operators learned that several more groups of Russian soldiers were scheduled to pass through this route. Therefore, they remained in position and set up an ambush.

“SSO operatives raided a shelter that the Russians were using as a rest and staging area. From the captured radio station, the special forces learned that several more enemy groups would be moving along this route. The operators remained at their position and set up an ambush: three Russian servicemen were killed, and one was taken prisoner,” the Special Operations Forces statement reads.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the captive was in possession of a radio and a phone containing waypoints and information about other routes used by Russian units in the area.

The captive also provided the call signs of commanders and other information that may be of intelligence value.

In addition, he described the tactics of so-called “human wave assaults” in the Russian army, unequal treatment of servicemen based on their background, a ban on helping the wounded, and the killing of soldiers who refuse to follow orders.

The Special Operations Forces noted that they have observed similar practices by Russian military personnel directly during the execution of combat missions.

According to the commander of the 3rd Special Operations Regiment, Ukrainian special forces often encounter soldiers from Yakutia and Buryatia, as well as Tajiks and Uzbeks, in the area of operations. He claims that they are used for initial attacks, after which other Russian units move into the positions.

“Mostly we encounter Yakuts, Buryats, Tajiks, and Uzbeks here. They’re sent to the front as ‘cannon fodder,’ and then their other units, such as the 74th Brigade, move in and secure strategic lines,” explained the commander of the 3rd Special Operations Regiment.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the operation made it possible to halt the advance of several enemy groups along one of the routes in the Donetsk sector and to obtain additional intelligence.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, 203 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on the front lines. The enemy concentrated the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

On the night of October 13, Russian troops launched another strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should also note that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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