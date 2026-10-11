On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties discussed the energy ceasefire previously announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine supports the ceasefire and expects Russia to agree to this initiative as well.

“We are awaiting details from the American side. From our side, Ukraine’s, there is always full support for de-escalation measures, the protection of lives, and the necessary decisions to end the war and ensure lasting peace,” the president noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s readiness to support measures aimed at reducing tensions, protecting people, and achieving lasting peace.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s statement regarding an energy truce with Russia.

Earlier, Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy responded harshly to Musk’s calls for him to step down.

Zelenskyy also outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Prior to that, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

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