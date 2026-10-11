Khmara reported that eight Russian ballistic missile launchers had been destroyed

Throughout September and early October, Ukrainian defense forces struck eight Russian launchers used for ballistic missile strikes. This was stated by Yevhen Khmara, who emphasized that due to a shortage of anti-ballistic missiles, Ukraine is forced to employ asymmetric countermeasures, specifically attacking the launchers from which the missiles are fired.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara made this statement during a press briefing.

“The threat of ballistic missile strikes remains critical. Current and potential deliveries of missiles for anti-ballistic defense are insufficient to fully counter this threat. The Ministry of Defense is working with partners to expedite the delivery of the necessary missiles,” Khmara noted.

He emphasized that instead of waiting for large, long-term contracts, it is necessary to identify available stockpiles from partners as quickly as possible and expedite their transfer to Ukraine.

“We need tens and hundreds of missiles, not one-off deliveries,” the minister noted.

According to him, Ukraine is simultaneously employing an asymmetric response—striking Russian launchers.

“In September and early October, the Defense Forces struck eight launchers used for ballistic strikes: three were destroyed, and five were damaged. Such strikes have already forced the enemy to cancel or alter planned ballistic attacks,” Khmara said.

Source: Ukrinform

We should add that the Ministry of Defense has advocated for maintaining maximum staffing levels among defense industry workers.

As a reminder, Ukraine is establishing a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone procurement by 300% compared to 2025.

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