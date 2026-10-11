The Russians attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times in a single day

On October 11, Russian troops shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. The occupiers used drones and artillery in the attacks, which resulted in reported damage.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A warehouse in the city of Samar was destroyed. In the Petrykivka community of the Dniprovskyi district, a private home and a car were damaged,” the message reads.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities. Infrastructure and a gas station were destroyed.

In the Nikopol District, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, and Pokrovka were affected. Businesses, an educational institution, warehouses, a private home, and infrastructure were damaged. There were no casualties in any of these areas.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Earlier, Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine settlements in the region; there were casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

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