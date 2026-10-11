Ukraine is establishing a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara explained how the country is countering jet-powered drones and other aerial threats. According to him, air defense is based on a multi-layered system, since no single type of defense system can provide comprehensive air defense.

“Countering aerial threats is based on a multi-layered system. A single type of system is not enough to protect the skies. Such protection consists of several layers. These include air defense missile systems, man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), turrets, electronic warfare systems, crews operating interceptor drones, and ‘small-scale air defense.’ These capabilities are complemented by an aviation component, including Mirage and F-16 aircraft,” the minister explained.

Khmara noted that at the same time, the Ministry of Defense is working to provide the military with interceptor drones, aircraft and ammunition for them, anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems, turrets, electronic warfare systems, and other solutions. He emphasized that it is important to plan several steps ahead and maintain a sufficient stockpile of necessary weapons.

“We also know what solutions Russia is developing; this includes jet-powered drones capable of speeds of 800 km. We are also working on countermeasures against the next generation of threats. The relevant tasks—to provide proposals and prototypes—have been assigned to manufacturers and the defense industry,” Khmara noted.

According to the minister, the effectiveness of countermeasures against conventional “Shaheds” already exceeds 90%, while jet-powered drones remain the main challenge, as intercepting them requires systems capable of different speeds. He emphasized that Ukraine has already achieved successful results in using interceptor drones against such targets. In particular, one unit destroyed five aerial targets during a combat operation using five “Bars” interceptors, demonstrating 100% effectiveness.

The minister added that this experience is currently being studied and scaled up, with additional specialists and units being brought in. “The goal is to increase the overall destruction rate of jet-powered drones and rapidly scale up solutions that have proven effective in combat conditions,” he said.

“We also already have results from the use of large-caliber turrets against jet-powered UAVs. We already have hundreds of them in our arsenal. This capability is being scaled up, while systems with extended range are also being developed. At the same time, air defense systems and man-portable air defense systems are also proving effective. We are focused on procuring both the systems themselves and the missiles for them, and we are discussing this with partners in various countries,” the defense minister concluded, according to Glavkom.

As a reminder, Russian occupiers attacked Lviv with a jet-powered drone for the first time last night.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces twice attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the evening of October 9, explosions were heard twice in Ivano-Frankivsk during a Russian drone attack. Prior to this, the Air Force had warned of a jet-powered UAV flying over the city.

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