Video: Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian boats along with their crews

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two Russian military boats carrying personnel. No further details of the operation have been provided.

The 34th Separate Marine Brigade reported this on Facebook, releasing footage of the combat operation.

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“Every attempt by the occupiers to turn the situation to their advantage ends the same way for them,” the military emphasized.

Earlier, Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine settlements in the region; there are casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

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