Ukraine is developing its own jet engines for various types of weapons — Khmara

Jet engine production is one of the key areas of development for Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex. The need for such technologies spans various classes of weaponry—from interceptor drones and medium-range weapons to long-range systems and cruise missiles.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara made this statement during a meeting with journalists.

According to Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, the need for jet engines spans various classes of weapons: interceptors, middle-range strike systems, deep-strike systems, and cruise missiles.

Ukraine already has a number of development projects and manufacturers that the state is guiding and supporting, the minister noted. In total, about two dozen Ukrainian manufacturers are active in these three main categories.

For one type of engine, the projected demand for 2027 could reach about 10,000 units per month, Khmara said.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

We would like to add that the Ministry of Defense has advocated for maintaining the maximum number of employees in the defense industry.

As a reminder, Ukraine is building a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone purchases by 300% compared to 2025.

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