Roshen confirmed a Russian strike on its production complex in Vinnytsia

Russian troops attacked the production complex of the Roshen confectionery corporation in Vinnytsia.

The company stated that after an air raid alert, employees were quickly evacuated, which saved their lives.

The corporation also denied reports that drones were allegedly being manufactured at its facilities. It emphasized that the plants produce confectionery products and that the Vinnytsia complex is a civilian facility.

Roshen called for an investigation into the attack and a proper legal assessment of the actions of those responsible.

Source: Roshen

On October 12, a Russian drone struck the Roshen confectionery factory in Vinnytsia.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

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