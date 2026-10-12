Kharkiv came under attack by Russian "Bandera" forces; hits were recorded

On the evening of October 12, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv using “Banderole” missiles. At least three strikes were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city after 9:00 p.m. According to preliminary reports, there are casualties as a result of the attack.

The enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district

Strikes were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district. We are working to clarify the details.

Another strike has been recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that in both cases, the enemy used “Banderole” missiles.

Another strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district. We are clarifying the details.

Casualties from UAV strikes

Several people have been wounded as a result of enemy “Banderole” strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi District. Their number and condition are being verified.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel.



In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, debris from a Russian drone fell in an open area near private homes. Emergency services are heading to the scene. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

In addition, Russian forces struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderol” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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