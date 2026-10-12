On the afternoon of October 12, Russian troops struck a transportation infrastructure facility in the Korosten District of Zhytomyr Oblast. Details regarding the consequences of the attack have not yet been specified.

Fires broke out at two locations. Due to the threat of follow-up strikes, rescue workers were unable to begin extinguishing the fires for some time. Once the security situation stabilized, the fires were put out.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Zhytomyr Oblast reported this on Facebook.

In the Kyiv region, one man was killed and others were injured as a result of a Russian strike.

In addition, Russian troops struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

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