Occupiers attacked an oil depot belonging to an Austrian fuel company in Ukraine

Russian troops attacked an oil depot belonging to the Austrian fuel company Amic Energy, located in Ukraine. No information has yet been provided regarding the consequences of the strike or possible damage to the facility.

“Russian troops have once again attacked the Amic Energy oil depot, which had already sustained serious damage during the first weeks of the full-scale invasion,” the statement reads.

As the company recalled, “At that time, the occupiers entered the facility’s territory. To prevent Russian troops from using the fuel reserves, the company notified Ukrainian authorities of the available reserves. As a result of the fighting, four storage tanks at the facility were burned out and process equipment was damaged. Now the facility has once again been hit by a direct Russian attack.”

According to Gintaras Mačiauskas, CEO of Amic Energy in Ukraine, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, three Amic Energy oil depots, a data center, and 14 gas stations have been damaged. In addition, the company has lost gas stations in territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Despite the Russian attacks, Amic Energy’s network of gas stations in Ukraine continues to operate as usual. The company is strengthening security measures and working to provide additional protection for its employees, including by installing mobile shelters near the gas stations.

Amic Energy is also documenting the damages incurred and asserting its right to compensation. In 2023, the company filed a corresponding lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights. A preliminary estimate of the claimed damages exceeds 300 million hryvnias—approximately 8.5 million euros.

The company’s press service reported this on Facebook.

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, debris from a Russian drone fell in an open area near private homes. Emergency services are heading to the scene. There is currently no information about casualties or damage.

In addition, Russian forces struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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