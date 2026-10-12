Ukrainian TV host Olena Filonova found herself near the site of a Russian attack on Kyiv and described its aftermath. Russian troops struck a 25-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Filonova posted photos and videos from the scene showing the aftermath of the strike.

Olena Filonova said that she always walks along the road near the building that was hit by the Russians. The host was nearby during the attack and shared her emotions about what she saw. “I’m seeing this with my own eyes. There’s a fire. I hope people are alive. There’s a crowd of people. I hope no one has died. Just so you understand, there’s a beauty salon right around the corner where I used to go for treatments; I just called to ask if the girls were okay because I can’t get through. Everything’s blocked off here, and there are a lot of people,” Filonova said.

Olena Filonova showed the aftermath of the Russian strike. The fire is still burning at the site following the attack.

“Everyone’s in shock, of course. And I’m shaking—I don’t know how to describe these emotions. It’s scary, really scary. I’m hoping for the best, but no one knows—it’s an apartment on the fourth floor. What happened to the people? Were they home at that moment? There’s just a fire burning there, and black smoke is billowing. It’s just horrific, just horrific. It’s a shame, such a shame,” said the Kyiv resident.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/img-5589.mp4

This was reported with a link to the celebrity’s post.

Video: A woman was killed in Kyiv when a residential building was struck.

Read also: In Kyiv, a drone struck the courtyard of the Seven residential complex in Osokorky.

Earlier in Kyiv, power went out in four districts following a Russian attack on October 11.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.





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