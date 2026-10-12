Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces attacked Kyiv with a “Shahed”-type strike drone in the evening, hitting a high-rise residential building. Two people were killed in the strike, and nine others were injured.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainians by attacking residential buildings and taking the lives of civilians. The president expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. According to him, emergency responders have already extinguished the fire.

“This is yet another proof that more pressure must be put on Russia. It is they who continue these brutal strikes. It is they who are dragging out the war. Even now, in response to the American proposal—‘shahids.’ We expect the United States to recognize these signals from Russia and take strong action. Strength is needed to force Russia to end this war,” the statement reads.

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forces have eliminated another Ukrainian defenseforces have eliminated another 1,470 Russian invaders



As a reminder, fighters from the “Timur Special Forces Unit” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense carried out a counter-sabotage operation in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, two groups of Russian special forces from the 10th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces were neutralized during the operation.



Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two Russian military boats carrying personnel. No further details of the operation have been disclosed.

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