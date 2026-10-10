An 11-year-old boy was killed in the Nikopol region as a result of an attack by Russian occupiers

On the afternoon of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked the Nikopol district, dropping munitions on the territory of the Pokrovsk community. An 11-year-old boy was killed in the strike, and two other children were injured.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, reported

this on his Telegram channel.

“The Russians dropped munitions from a drone in the Pokrovsk community. Two more children were injured—a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. They are in the hospital. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care. My sincere condolences to the family of the boy who was killed,” Ganza said.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of October 10, Russian drones struck two districts of Kharkiv. One of the drones hit a medical facility, causing a fire.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell on a 25-story residential building.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian terrorist airstrike on October 10 has risen to 11 people.

On the morning of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times with guided bombs.

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