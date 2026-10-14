The Russian attack on Kyiv on October 14 claimed one life

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked Kyiv again, resulting in one fatality. There are also reports of one person injured.

This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

“According to preliminary information, one person was killed in the Holosiivskyi district. The ballistic attack on the capital is ongoing. Stay in shelters!” the mayor emphasized.

Klitschko added that one person was injured in the Darnytskyi district of the capital as a result of the enemy’s morning attack. Medical personnel hospitalized the victim.

Meanwhile, electric transit service has been temporarily suspended in two districts of Kyiv following the attack.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Nikolayevsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration allegedly warned Ukrainian military leadership that the exchange of intelligence and the supply of weapons could be suspended if Ukraine continued to attack Russian oil refineries. However, Ukraine ceased such strikes after the so-called ceasefire announced by Trump.

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