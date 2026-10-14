Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv

On the night of October 13–14, Russian troops attacked several energy facilities in Kyiv. Details regarding the extent of the damage and the potential impact on the power supply are still being determined.

This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

“The enemy struck several energy facilities in the capital,” the statement said.

As a reminder, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

As a reminder, late on the evening of October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Nikolayevsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly warned Ukrainian military leadership that the exchange of intelligence and the supply of weapons could be suspended if Ukraine continued to attack Russian oil refineries. However, Ukraine ceased such strikes following the so-called ceasefire announced by Trump.

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