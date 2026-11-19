The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to disrupt supplies to occupied Crimea. In addition to the third attack on the Crimean Bridge on the night of November 19, Ukrainian drones also struck bridges that are part of the land corridor to the peninsula.

The day before, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a bridge across the Mius River in the Neklinovsky District of the Rostov Region, which is located on the land route to Crimea.

German military blogger Andy Schneider reported that the drone strike effectively destroyed the crossing in the Rostov region. As a result, drivers will have to use a detour that runs near the combat zone.

Local Crimean Telegram channels also note that “dozens of fuel tankers and trucks are burning every day” on the land corridor to Crimea.

In addition, last night the Ministry of Transport again temporarily suspended train traffic across the Crimean Bridge following the third attack on the structure this week.

Locals reported several explosions, but the bridge’s arch remained intact. Residents of Kerch also did not notice any fires on the structure.

This is according to reports from Russian propaganda media.

Video: Crimean Bridge Partially Collapsed After Missile Strike

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces with the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

As a reminder, ships were dispatched to the damaged Crimean Bridge to address the aftermath of the strike