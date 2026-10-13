Nuremberg Airport closed over aviation emergency — Interia

In Germany, Nuremberg Airport was closed due to an emergency related to air traffic. One of the planes landed escorted by Eurofighter fighter jets, while police surrounded the airport, Interia reports, citing Reuters and German media.

The plane was escorted by fighter jets

In a statement, the airport did not provide details of the incident and said it would provide additional information later. A police spokesperson told Die Welt that law enforcement officers were considering a possible emergency on board the plane, but this information has not yet been confirmed.

According to Die Welt, services began responding shortly before the scheduled 12:15 landing of a Corendon Airlines plane that had departed from the Greek island of Corfu. The dpa agency reported that an alert code had been declared beforehand. An airport spokesperson confirmed that Eurofighter fighter jets had been deployed to escort the aircraft.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of a possible drone

Earlier in the morning, three pilots reported an unknown object near the airport during takeoff or landing. According to Die Welt, it may have been a drone. The reports came in between 2:00 and 4:00.

Services deployed a police helicopter to search for the possible drone, but the operation yielded no results. Following reports of the object, six flights were delayed and two more planes were diverted to other airports. Bild also reported that the SEK special operations unit was active at the airport.

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