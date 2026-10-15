Poland has launched a formal review of the national security implications of the ownership change at private broadcaster TVN after Paramount Skydance acquired Warner Bros. Discovery for $110 billion. As Anadolu Agency reports, Poland’s Ministry of State Assets received official notification of the ownership change late Tuesday evening and initiated administrative proceedings on Wednesday.

The review period is 90 days

Przemysław Kuk, the ministry’s communications director, said the procedure is being conducted under the July 24, 2015 law on the control of certain investments. Since the global deal has already been completed, the review will be retrospective.

The ministry has 90 days from receiving the notification to make a decision. It may approve the current ownership structure or determine that the shareholder may not exercise rights associated with TVN shares. In that case, the minister of state assets may order the sale of the broadcaster’s shares within a specified period.

Paramount Skydance completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6, creating the Skydance media group. The combined company controls, among others, CNN, CBS, HBO and TVN, one of Poland’s largest private broadcasters.

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TVN is among strategically protected companies

At the end of 2024, Polish authorities added TVN, its competitor Polsat, as well as a number of telecommunications and defense companies to the list of strategically protected enterprises. The government explained the move as protecting public order and national security and preventing potentially hostile takeovers. Prime Minister Donald Tusk linked the decision to concerns about possible foreign interference, including Russia’s attempts to influence Poland’s media and political system.

The European Commission conditionally approved the merger in July following an antitrust review. Polish media reported that the European Commission considered competition issues but did not assess the deal’s potential impact on media pluralism.

TVN operates TVN24, one of Poland’s leading 24-hour news channels. In July, Reporters Without Borders said the takeover posed a direct risk to TVN24’s editorial independence.

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