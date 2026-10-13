The African Union held consultations in Rwanda’s capital Kigali aimed at advancing the peace process in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where fighting continues despite diplomatic efforts. The meetings on October 6 focused on implementing the Washington Peace Agreement, security arrangements, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of fighters, the protection of refugees, and regional economic cooperation.

African Union delegation

The delegation included former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Zewde is the deputy chair of the African Union Facilitation Group for the peace process in eastern DR Congo.

As Al Jazeera reports, ahead of the consultations in Kigali, the delegation held meetings on October 5 in the Congolese city of Goma. There, it spoke with representatives of the UN Stabilization Mission in DR Congo, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus, and the Congo River Alliance/M23 movement.

Following the meetings in Goma, the group called on the parties to comply with their ceasefire commitments, cooperate with verification mechanisms, and refrain from actions that could undermine the peace process. It also stressed the need to protect civilians, ensure safe humanitarian access, and prevent sexual and gender-based violence.

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Parallel peace processes

In Kigali, the mediators separately consulted with Rwandan officials and representatives of regional institutions. They discussed security commitments, the protection of refugees and returnees, as well as traceability of mineral origins, cross-border trade, energy, and infrastructure. The delegation plans to hold its next contacts in Kinshasa.

The Washington Peace Agreement, signed by DR Congo and Rwanda on June 27, 2025, concerns bilateral relations and security commitments, including those regarding armed groups and the presence of forces in eastern DR Congo. Separately, representatives of the DR Congo government and AFC/M23 signed a framework agreement on comprehensive peace in Doha on November 15, 2025, with Qatar acting as mediator. It serves as the basis for negotiations on unresolved issues, including security arrangements and ceasefire monitoring.

Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting AFC/M23, which Rwanda denies. Rwanda, for its part, says that the Congolese authorities support and arm the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which Kigali considers a threat to its national security.

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