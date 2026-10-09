Algerian military transport aircraft regularly fly to the Russian Federation through the airspace of Poland and other European Union countries.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces explained that such flights are conducted in accordance with current procedures, and diplomatic requests must specify the purpose of the flight and information about the cargo. At the same time, Polish military officials note that this information is based solely on the submitted documents, while it is practically impossible to verify the contents of the cargo without the aircraft landing in the country.

This was reported by the Polish publication Onet, citing the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Poland is prepared to forcibly land an aircraft carrying Putin in the event of an airspace violation.

The Czech Republic has approved the transit of Fico’s plane to Moscow for the May 9 parade.

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