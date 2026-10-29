The Bucharest Court of Appeal has extended by 30 days the pre-trial detention of Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu, who is being investigated in a case involving alleged fraud worth €1.1 million. Al Jazeera reports.

Appeals court ruling

The court overturned a lower court’s October 13 ruling that ordered Georgescu to be transferred from custody to 30 days of house arrest while the investigation continued. Following the appeals court’s decision, the politician will remain in custody at least until November 27.

According to prosecutors, Georgescu and two other suspects convinced a Romanian businessman to give them €1.1 million. Investigators claim they assured the businessman that it would be possible to obtain a credit line of up to €15 million from a foreign financial institution. Georgescu denies any wrongdoing and calls the investigation politically motivated.

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On Wednesday, hundreds of the politician’s supporters protested against the investigation. According to media reports, separate groups entered the court building in Bucharest, demanding Georgescu’s release.

Context of the presidential election

Georgescu received the most votes in the first round of Romania’s presidential election in November 2024. The voting results and the second round were annulled following allegations of interference by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. Moscow denied interfering in the election.

Georgescu was later barred from the rerun election, won in May 2025 by pro-European centrist Nicușor Dan. In another case, prosecutors accuse Georgescu of inciting violence after the vote was annulled, spreading false information, attempting to undermine national security, and promoting fascist leaders of the 1930s.

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