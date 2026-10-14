In Yemen, the armed forces said they carried out 2,200 high-precision strikes on Houthi positions over 24 hours on the tenth day of Operation Yemen Dawn. The most intense fighting, according to Asharq Al-Awsat, is continuing in the provinces of Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf.

The military claims that fighter jets, drones, field artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units were deployed for the strikes. According to its preliminary estimates, about 1,200 Houthi fighters were neutralized, while more than 440 pieces of military equipment and other matériel were destroyed or damaged.

Fighting on several fronts

Armed forces spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations targeted Houthi command posts, fortifications, firing positions, weapons and ammunition depots, transport and logistics facilities. Government forces also reported advances in eastern and southern directions.

In Taiz, clashes took place south, east and west of the city, including in the areas of Al-Akrad, Al-Sarari, Dhi al-Birah and Dahih. Military sources said government forces compelled Houthi fighters to retreat from Al-Sarari in the Sabir al-Mawadim district. According to the government, engineering units are clearing mines from recaptured positions on the western front and are trying to secure roads.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Humanitarian situation deteriorates

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that Yemen's hospitals are coming under increasing strain due to a sharp rise in the number of wounded. Some medical facilities near the front line in Marib, Taiz and on the Red Sea coast admitted more than 700 wounded people in a week.

The organization warned of shortages of surgical supplies, anesthetics, oxygen and medicines. As of October 12, the International Organization for Migration recorded 217,303 displaced people, or 36,216 households. About 55% of them are in Taiz province.

The UN also warned that wheat and flour supplies in Taiz could run out in less than three weeks. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, citing reports from humanitarian partners, said food prices had risen by about 50%, petrol had tripled in price, and cooking gas had become largely unavailable.

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