Australia has joined a joint statement by a number of countries in support of the independence of the International Criminal Court following the United States' announcement of new sanctions against the institution. Australia's name was added to the list of signatories on Monday, and the text of the statement was published on the website of the country's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, ABC News reports.

Allies' statement

Japan, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom released the joint statement late Friday. Its signatories reaffirmed their “continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality and integrity” of the ICC.

The countries also said they regret and strongly disagree with the United States' announcement of sanctions against the court. In their view, if the restrictions take effect, they will significantly affect the work of the ICC, its staff and their families.

Sanctions and Canberra's position

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions providing for the freezing of the court's assets in the United States and the termination of its access to US companies. The US administration provided for a 180-day transition period before the restrictions are fully applied.

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A representative of Australia's federal government told ABC News that the country was invited to join after the statement's initial publication. Australia informed the Netherlands on Sunday that it was ready to add its signature. A representative of one European country confirmed this account, noting that coordinating the position among countries on different continents over the weekend took time.

At the same time, a source from another Western country said that Canberra had chosen a more cautious and less public approach to defending the ICC than some other US allies. Catherine Renshaw, a law professor at Western Sydney University, described Australia's initial response as slow but welcomed its joining the statement.

According to her, the sanctions could create significant difficulties for the court's work, as US companies and financial institutions play an important role in providing the ICC with legal, banking and travel arrangement services. The Australian government is also working with the country's citizens employed by the court on the consequences of the restrictions.

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