Singapore’s economy grew by 5.4% in the third quarter of 2026, down from 6.2% in the previous quarter. The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) released these preliminary estimates on October 14, Channel NewsAsia reports.

GDP dynamics

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew by 1.1%. In the second quarter, this figure stood at 1.5%.

The preliminary estimates are largely based on statistics for the first two months of the quarter — July and August. The ministry noted that these data are an early indicator and may be revised after additional information becomes available.

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Manufacturing and construction

The manufacturing sector grew by 7.5% in the third quarter, while its growth reached 12.9% in the second quarter. Expanded output in electronics, precision engineering, transport engineering and general manufacturing outweighed declines in the chemicals and biomedical industries.

At the same time, on a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, the manufacturing sector contracted by 0.9% after growing by 6.3% in the second quarter. The construction sector grew by 8.8% after 6.1% a quarter earlier, as work volumes increased in both the public and private sectors. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, construction grew by 3.4% after contracting by 2.7% in the previous quarter.

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