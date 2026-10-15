Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named five suspects in a case involving alleged corruption in the procurement of goods and services using emergency funds from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). They include Bima Setyawan, the younger brother of Suharyanto, the agency’s former head, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Suspects in the case

BNPB procurement official Gabriel Purwaka Sigit, adviser Richard Erlangga, and private-sector representatives Gery Prasetyawan and Sifu Nriku G were also named as suspects. They were named suspects after a series of searches in Jakarta, during which 14 people were detained, including BNPB Secretary-General Rustian.

Rustian was later released and has witness status. Suharyanto was not named a suspect. On Thursday, he was replaced as BNPB head by Kristomei Sianturi; it is unknown whether the personnel change is linked to the investigation.

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Review of emergency fund use

According to the KPK, the investigation concerns procurement paid for with funds intended for emergency needs, including the delivery of aid to disaster-hit areas. As The Jakarta Post reports, emergency funds accounted for a significant part of the agency’s annual budget and could amount to 4.62 trillion rupiah, or about $258 million.

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said investigators are examining possible collusion involving personal connections. According to the commission, over three to four years, those involved may have used rules allowing BNPB to directly appoint suppliers during emergencies for personal gain. Investigators also believe that a number of private companies may have been predetermined to receive contracts.

Abdullah, a member of the House of Representatives’ Third Commission, called on the KPK and the Supreme Audit Agency to conduct a comprehensive audit of BNPB’s financial management.

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