In Nairobi, Kenya, repairs have begun on the spillway of Nairobi Dam, which has cracks. Officials estimate that in the event of flooding, the damaged structure may not withstand it, putting more than 14,000 families in the downstream Nairobi West and South C areas at risk of inundation.

Benjamin Langwen, commissioner of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, announced the start of the work, Nation Kenya reports. According to him, the dam needs to be reconstructed so that it can once again perform its designed flood-control function.

Repairs began after warning

As of October 6, repairs to the spillway had not begun. At that time, Langwen said that in the event of flooding, the dam with cracks could collapse. A week later, the commissioner reported that repair work was already underway.

Kenya Met forecast heavier rainfall in October, November and December. At the same time, according to Langwen, clearing silt from the dam will take at least two months, so the work will not be completed during the current rainy season.

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Condition of the dam and response plan

Nairobi Dam was built in 1953 on the Ngong River. It covers an area of 88 acres. It is fed by the Mutuini River, which flows into the Ngong, and water returns to the Ngong through the spillway — one of the main rivers in the Nairobi basin.

During an inspection of the dam, the publication's journalists documented its neglected condition: untreated sewage was present in its lower section, families were growing crops in areas that had formerly been open water, and the reservoir was covered with water hyacinth. The structure was built to provide the city with clean water and contain downstream flooding.

Bramwell Simiyu, head of emergency management and coordination for Nairobi County, said the action plan provides for prevention and mitigation, as well as rescue and recovery. Preventive measures include engineering works, garbage removal and cleaning drainage systems.

The authorities have also identified areas at increased flood risk: the area near Nairobi Dam and Kibera, Dagoretti, Kawangware, the Mukuru-industrial area belt, as well as the eastern and northern river corridors from Mathare to Ruai.

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