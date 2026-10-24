In Brussels, Belgium, clashes broke out on Saturday between police and participants in an anti-government demonstration who demanded improved conditions in the education system. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and pepper spray, TimesLIVE reports, citing Reuters witnesses and Belgian media.

Demonstrators' demands

Several hundred people, mostly young people, took part in the protest. The demonstration was a continuation of a series of actions that had taken place in recent months. Participants demanded increased funding for education and accused the police of excessive use of force.

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Clashes with police

During one of the incidents, protesters ran and fell to the ground as police pursued them. Reuters witnesses saw law enforcement officers strike and kick one of the demonstrators. Participants also threw road signs and other objects onto a pile of rented electric scooters and bicycles and attempted to set it on fire.

According to Belgian media, police used tear gas to disperse one group of protesters. These clashes were smaller in scale and less violent than the clashes that occurred in Belgium a week earlier, as well as in neighboring France.

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