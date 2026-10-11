Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Benjamin Netanyahu could serve as a minister in a government led by him. Such an option is possible if Netanyahu supports the core principles of B'Yachad, the party led by Bennett, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Conditions for participation in the government

In an interview with the Hador newspaper, Bennett said he does not oppose Netanyahu serving as a minister in his government. He also called Netanyahu one of the best finance ministers in Israel's history.

At the same time, Bennett stressed that Netanyahu must accept all of B'Yachad's central principles. These include the immediate establishment of a state commission of inquiry, universal military conscription, and the adoption of an Israeli constitution.

Criticism of the coalition and Likud

Bennett also criticized the coalition's activities and the country's political rhetoric. In his view, Knesset members should enter politics to solve problems rather than intensify confrontation with opponents.

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According to Bennett, advancement in the Likud party depends not on solving problems, but on provoking left-wing forces.

Assessment of the period before October 7

Bennett called the year preceding the October 7 attacks a difficult period due to the deepening political divide. According to him, internal confrontation weakened the country, while Israel's enemies watched these disagreements.

He separately raised the issue of drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army. Bennett placed responsibility for the situation on Zionist parties which, he claimed, are subordinate to Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf.

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