IPC reports worsening famine risk in Sudan — PBS NewsHour

Conflict and drought are worsening the food situation in Sudan’s Darfur and Kordofan regions, where some areas are at risk of famine. This was reported by PBS NewsHour, citing the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

According to the IPC, the humanitarian situation in Darfur and Kordofan is deteriorating. Severe drought linked to the El Niño phenomenon has affected more than half of Sudan’s territory. It has caused localized crop failures and deprived households of some of their food and income.

Millions of people face food shortages

In May, nearly 19.5 million people, or more than 40% of Sudan’s population, faced high levels of acute food insecurity, according to the IPC. Of them, 135,000 people were in Phase 5 — the most severe category, characterized by an extreme lack of food, starvation, very high levels of malnutrition, and deaths from disease or acute malnutrition.

According to the IPC, the war has affected farmers’ livelihoods, making them increasingly dependent on aid. The organization warned that without a rapid and substantial increase in humanitarian assistance, food insecurity, acute malnutrition, and excess mortality could worsen in the country.

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Drought harms crops

Poor crop growth was recorded on 64% of agricultural land in North Darfur and on about half of the land in South Darfur, West Kordofan, and South Kordofan. In North Darfur, late rains hampered crop cultivation, while food stocks reached critically low levels. According to the IPC, West Kordofan is experiencing one of its most severe droughts since 2004.

The IPC also reported a worsening situation with acute malnutrition in the city of Nyala. The share of children admitted for severe acute malnutrition when seeking nutrition services rose from about 5% to 11% between January and August. In two camps for displaced people in South Darfur, acute malnutrition levels exceeded famine-related thresholds.

The war in Sudan began in April 2023 after tensions between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces escalated into open fighting in Khartoum. According to the monitoring group ACLED, the conflict has claimed at least 150,000 lives and forced about 13 million people to leave their homes.

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