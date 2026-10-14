Israel is not allowing construction to begin in the Gaza Strip on a base for 150 troops from the international stabilization force, The Guardian reports, citing a person directly familiar with the situation. This concerns the first construction contract of the Board of Peace, chaired by US President Donald Trump.

In early August, the Board of Peace signed a contract with Louisiana-based Arkel International to build a temporary fortified mission support site. Two months later, contractors and trucks have still not been allowed to enter Gaza and begin work, the source told the publication.

Base for stabilization forces

The planned facility was to occupy an area of approximately 100 by 100 meters. According to the source, it was planned for a site where the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation project had previously operated, delivering aid to Gaza from May to October 2025 under the protection of private contractors.

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The base was intended to accommodate 150 troops on a rotating basis. They were to become part of a larger contingent: according to the source, 500 troops from Morocco and Kosovo have already been deployed to it.

Reconstruction depends on access

The Guardian's source said that without the deployment of international stabilization forces, it is impossible to begin the Board of Peace's broader program, including the delivery of construction equipment, installation of utilities, and creation of basic infrastructure. According to the source, the Board of Peace expects that the Israeli government may allow the project to proceed after elections in Israel scheduled for October 27.

A Board of Peace spokesperson declined to comment. The Israel Defense Forces and the country's government did not respond to the publication's requests. In September, the Board of Peace presented a six-month Gaza reconstruction plan worth $2.45 billion and estimated the total need over ten years at $71 billion.

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