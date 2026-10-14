Croatia has sent the capitals of EU member states a list of conditions that Montenegro must meet to secure Zagreb’s support on its path to European Union membership. As Interia reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and diplomatic sources, the document states that key unresolved issues must be settled.

Issues related to the 1990s war

Most of the demands concern the consequences of the 1990s war and fall under Chapter 23 of EU accession negotiations, “Judiciary and Fundamental Rights.” In particular, Zagreb demands the settlement of issues related to the camp for Croatian prisoners in Morinj near Kotor, which the Yugoslav army operated during the war in Croatia.

The Croatian side seeks compensation for people held at the camp, proper maintenance of a memorial plaque honoring the victims, and the renaming of a swimming pool in Kotor. According to Zagreb, the facility was named after a water polo player who was a guard in Morinj.

Other demands include determining the fate of 14 Croatian citizens who went missing during the war, prosecuting war criminals, and settling the property rights of Croatian families.

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The Jadran ship and border disputes

Two further Croatian conditions fall under Chapter 31 of the negotiations, which covers foreign policy, security and defence. Zagreb demands the return of the Jadran training sailing ship, which has been in Montenegro since 1991 but which, in Croatia’s view, should belong to it. The Croatian side also expects border disputes to be settled.

Poland’s support

During a meeting with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that Warsaw firmly supports Montenegro’s European aspirations and is ready to share its experience of European integration. He called the country’s accession to the EU in 2028 an ambitious but achievable goal, provided that the high pace of reforms is maintained and all membership criteria are met.

According to the publication, Montenegro has provisionally closed 21 negotiating chapters, while another 12 are awaiting closure. The accession of a new state to the EU requires the unanimous consent of all 27 member states at key stages of the process.

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